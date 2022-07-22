The NRM vice chairman for Eastern Uganda, Capt Mike Mukula has said that Soroti is safer in the hands of the ruling party candidate, Herbert Ariko than any other candidate.

The role of the NRM is to mobilise the people of Soroti City into the money economy. The only person capable of doing that is Herbert Ariko. In fact, Soroti City East is safe when it is in the hands of NRM and Ariko,” Mukula said.

The former Soroti MP was campaigning for Herbert Ariko ahead of the forthcoming Soroti City East by-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He insisted that it would only make sense if voters chose the NRM candidate.

Speaking during the same campaigns, Ariko said he is the only person to ensure the gap between the central government and the constituency is closed in terms of service delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Soroti City requires a parliamentarian with strong lobbying skills who can make sure the government completely implements the city’s budget. The party in power is NRM. I will make sure that everything outlined in the manifesto for our city is implemented using my lobbying skills,” Ariko said while launching his public campaigns in Pioneer, Central, and Akisim Wards.

Ariko pledged to address the poor doctor-to-patient ratio by lobbying for more human resources from the Ministry of Health to ensure more doctors are recruited in the government health facilities in the constituency.

He called on the people to reflect on the quality of leaders they elect, as this would affect the quality of their society and lives.

Ariko advised locals to vote for servant leaders that would prioritise the needs of society over personal gains.

“Leadership is not about struggling for a job but serving our people. As a candidate of NRM, I am here to ensure that services are available to our people,” he said.

Ariko also raised concern about the current state of Soroti City, stating that it does not meet the principles of the Sustainable Development Goals of nurturing, harnessing, and developing sustainable cities.

“Personally I don’t emphasize lamentation but action. With my history of work, I have the capacity to lobby at any level to ensure that Soroti matches the standards of a modern city.”