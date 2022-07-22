The NRM director for communication, Emmanuel Dombo has assured the people of Kasese that the ruling party is ready to fulfill all pledges it made if the party candidate is elected to parliament in the forthcoming Busongora South by-election.

“The NRM party clearly understands issues and challenges affecting communities in this area. Our current manifesto is already handling them. I urge voters of Busongora to come out and support our candidate who will in turn lobby and remind government to deliver on its promises,”.Dombo said as he responded to queries raised by some of the leaders in a meeting in Kasese.

Local leaders had earlier raised a range of issues including compensation to families who lost loved ones to wild animals from the nearby Rwenzori and Queen Elizabeth National parks, establishment of health centres and government secondary schools in hard to reach sub-counties.

Dombo told the leaders that government will fulfill these pledges but noted this is hinged on voting the ruling NRM party candidate who will work together with government to realise this.

The NRM Central Executive Committee member and Kasese district party chairman, Dr Chrispus Kiyonga said government has a proven track record of leadership that is issue-based without dividing people on religious and tribal lines.

He urged the people of Busongora South to vote for the NRM candidate .

Kiyonga also asked local leaders to get down to villages to explain government manifesto and also guide residents on the right choices to make during the August, 18 polls.

“I request the people of Busongora to cooperate with government by supporting the candidature of Thembo Gideon Mujungu.”

Kambale Ferigo, the Kasese Municipality Member of Parliament who is also Mujungu’s campaign manager advised residents of Busongora to wisely cast their ballots in order to determine a better future of their communities.

“Your unique challenges can only be fast-tracked and resolved by President Museveni together with his government. Please empower your people in villages to challenge opposition elements who mislead the population,” Kambale advised.

Dombo who has been in Kasese district since Tuesday this week has held several meetings of sections of local leaders to enhance NRM’s political mobilization.

He will meet sections of leaders in the informal sector, members of constituency campaign taskforce among other groups as he concludes his engagements.