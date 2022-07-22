Officials from the Ministry of Energy have said that the number of Ugandans connected on solar energy has continued to go up.

“The uptake of solar energy is going up among Ugandans compared to electricity. More Ugandans have realized that solar despite the high upfront costs, is cost effective to use solar than electricity. With the sun, it is free unlike electricity where you have to pay monthly fees,” said Amos Kambagira Tamusuza, the Principle Energy officer in the renewable energy department of the Ministry of Energy.

He made the remarks on Thursday during the Annual General Meeting for the Uganda Solar Energy Association, an umbrella body for solar dealers in the country.

The National Households Survey 2019/20 done by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, indicates that solar energy connections in the country increased from 18 % in 2017 to 38 % in comparison to a dip in hydro and grid connections from 22% to 19% in the same period.

The Principle Energy officer in the renewable energy department of the Ministry of Energy said the numbers for solar energy uptake have continued to go up compared to the statistics for hydro energy.

Tamusuza said the solar energy sector has made great strides throughout the years, despite the challenges.

“Most of the villages have appreciated the role played by solar energy. Many have adopted productive use of solar energy not for only lighting but also for businesses. Many salons are using solar, others are charging phones to charge phones and this is a good development.

According to Ismael Muyinda, the Projects Director at the Uganda Solar Energy Association, since the establishment of the umbrella body in 2016 they have been able to help scale up the use of solar energy, especially in rural communities in the country.

“By 2016 there was a huge gap in access to solar but in the past six years, we have seen a big increase in the uptake of solar energy by Ugandans. The uptake of solar energy has moved up to more than 38%,”Muyinda said.

He explained that throughout the years, the association has intensified public awareness for solar energy to ensure more people use solar as an alternative source of energy.

“Right now we are advocating for productive use. We want to show Ugandans that they can use solar for business to earn money. Solar can be used by businessmen to provide energy for their fridges for cooling purposes. Salons can ably run on solar.”

Solar for agriculture

According to Victor Kazimiri, the director for Akvo International, it is high time Ugandans used solar to improve agricultural production in the country.

“Ugandans can use solar powered irrigation to ensure they are not affected by climate change. Water stress areas like Karamoja can make use of solar to carry out agriculture. One can carry out agriculture the whole year round without worrying about sunshine. If we use solar for irrigation, the problems of famine that we are currently experiencing will be a story of the past,” Kazimiri said.

He said that farmers can ably benefit from solar irrigation if they desist from subsistence production but rather embrace commercial farming.

He noted that farmers can also benefit from funding from the World Bank and Germany’s GIZ to ensure they can install solar irrigation systems.

Uptake still down

However, according to Principle Energy officer in the renewable energy department of the Ministry of Energy, whereas more Ugandans are now connected, the general uptake for solar energy is still down.

“The upfront costs of the equipment are still a challenge that many people view them as being high. The attitude of the people towards solar power is still bad and many look at hydro power as being cheaper whereas this is not true.”

According to Akvo International’s Victor Kazimiri, whereas the use of solar energy seems to be an expensive venture, in the long run it turns out cheap and cost effective.

“Whereas it costs shs3 million to install a fuel water pump irrigation system on a five acre farm, it costs shs10 million to install a solar powered irrigation system. The initial cost for installing a solar powered irrigation system seems expensive to the farmer but that is a wrong mindset. You will buy it once and no other costs forever, unlike the fuel pump irrigation system where you have to buy fuel, oil and servicing every time.”

The irrigation engineer with 10 year experience insisted that there is need to change the mindset of Ugandans about the use of solar energy.

During the Annual General Meeting, the Uganda Solar Energy Association voted new leaders.