The Judiciary technical advisor, Andrew Khaukha has joined Pepperdine University, California as a part-time professor.

Khaukha’s appointment was recently announced during the Pepperdine/Uganda Leadership Mentoring Conference 2022, which was presided over by the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Prof Khaukha will be teaching Comparative Law at the University’s law school and also in their study abroad programme in Argentina, Japan, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and United Kingdom, among others.

While announcing Khaukha’s admission to the Pepperdine University School of Law Faculty, Prof Danny DeWalt, the University’s vice president, attributed the award not only to his contribution to the justice system of Uganda but also to his technical support for the success of the plea bargaining initiative in the country, and his liaison role between the Ugandan Judiciary and the University.

“I know him to be a man of the highest character, highest integrity and a man who embodies servant leadership, I cannot think of a man more deserving of joining the faculty of Pepperdine Law School,” DeWalt said.

He added that Khaukha is now joining the professorship of Pepperdine University as one

of the learned minds that will be teaching their students.

Khaukha thanked the Judiciary administration for affording him the platform which he says has enabled him to attain the milestone.

“My Lord (Chief Justice) I want to thank you with the Judiciary leadership for giving me a platform to serve, without this platform the ceremony that has been performed a few minutes ago would not have happened,” Khaukha said.

He expressed commitment to continuing to serve for the betterment of Uganda, and to promote the relationship between Pepperdine and the Judiciary and other justice, law and order actors.

Khaukha also appreciated the Principal Judge and the Director of Public Prosecutions who was the first Plea Bargain Focal Judge, for their role and support towards the plea bargain programme which has contributed to his achievement.

About Andrew Khaukha

Khaukha has for been serving as a resource person on several reforms in the Judiciary as a technical advisor. In his role as technical advisor, he has been instrumental in advising the leadership of the Judiciary in judicial reforms.

He was instrumental in the pilot of Plea Bargaining in Nakawa High Court in 2014, covering Nakawa, Mubende, Kiboga and Entebbe.

He has also been a member of several Committees and resource person of the first National Court Case Census, Judicial Training and Institute Governing Council.

Currently pursuing a PhD at Makerere University, his thesis is on the efficacy of plea bargaining in criminal case disposal.

He holds a Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree in Law both from Makerere University.