Norbert Mao, the president of the DP and current designate for the position of minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, has stated that his top priority when starting his job will be to ensure a free and fair election.

President Museveni made a few changes to his cabinet on Thursday, appointing Mao, his long time critic, as a minister .

In an interview with NBS TV, Mao said guaranteeing a free and fair election is top on his list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone knows my contribution to coming up with the citizens compact on free and fair elections document,” Mao said.

“The rigging of votes is a hot issue. First on my agenda is ensuring a free and fair election,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DP president asserted that joining the cabinet will not jeopardise any of his well-known commitments to national discussion, reconciliation, or the battle against corruption.

Mao claimed that by agreeing to collaborate with the government, DP has sown a seed that Ugandans will come to value in the future.

“Right now, I am one of the most loved and hated. The Uganda of the future can’t be seen now. You have to plant a seed, and DP has planted that seed,” he said.

Some opposition members have criticised Mao’s decision to join the government, with many saying there is not much he can do to reform a government where power is centralised in the hands of Museveni.

But Mao remained optimistic that he can achieve big things.

“What we have achieved should be celebrated by Ugandans. I go into government knowing that we need a national dialogue,” he said.

DP MPs in Parliament had earlier on in the day said that they were not consulted about the agreement and called on Mao to resign from DP presidency if he is to work with Museveni.

Mao rebuffed the threats.

“I want to assure Ugandans that I am the president of DP, and I will remain the president.”