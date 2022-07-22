The authorities in Nigeria say at least 30 people were burnt to death and a dozen others wounded in a road accident in the northern state of Kaduna.

The accident involved three passenger buses that burst into flames after colliding on Thursday evening on a highway that links the cities of Zaria and Kano.

The commander of the Nigerian road safety agency in Kaduna state, Hafiz Muhammad, told the BBC that the victims included women and children.

They have been evacuated to two hospitals in the area, with some of the injured being treated for broken bones.

The accident happened at an area where vehicles had to divert to make way for road construction on the highway.

Officials say the crash is likely to have been caused by the “impatience” of drivers.

Road accidents are common in Nigeria largely blamed on bad roads, over-speeding and disregard for traffic rules as well as poor maintenance of vehicles.

Source:BBC