Affordability and functionality are the two keywords that best describe the MTN Kabode Supa smartphone.

Determined to narrow the digital gap in the country, MTN Uganda this year unveiled another entry-level smartphone going by the name “Kabode Supa” under its “pay Mpola Mpola” device financing scheme which allows customers to pay for their smartphones in installments.

With an initial deposit of only Shs 99,000, a customer can walk away with the Kabode Supa smartphone and make monthly, weekly, or daily instalments as low as Shs 833 for 6 months to own the device that comes with free 2GBs of MTN data for seven months. Additionally, all the data bundle purchases made in the first 3 months also come with a 100% bonus.

Kabode Supa Specifications:

Packing an impressive 5-inch display, a 2MP (Mega Pixels) selfie camera and a 5MP back camera, the MTN Kabode Supa phone also comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB memory space, and a long battery life, guaranteed to offer value for money.

MTN Kabode Supa is a dual SIM internet-enabled smartphone compatible with 2G, 3G and LTE technology, powered by the Android (go edition) operating system, with processing speeds of up to 1.4GHz. In a nutshell, the MTN Kabode Supa offers a decent internet experience to entry-level smartphone users.

The handset is the newest addition to the company’s family of Kabode smartphones purchased through the mpola mpola scheme, which makes it even more attractive as far as pricing and affordability are concerned.

In 2020, MTN Uganda introduced a device financing scheme dubbed ‘mpola mpola’ with the aim of ensuring the affordability and accessibility of handsets for Ugandans across the country by accepting payment in instalments.

The MTN Kabode Supa smartphone is available at all MTN shops countrywide.

Upon payment of the initial deposit of Shs 99,000/-, the customer goes away with their phone and completes payment through instalments of Shs 833/- daily, Shs 6,250, weekly or Shs 25,000/- for the monthly instalment option.

Given its impressive specifications, the complementary MTN data offers and a total cost of Shs 249,000/= payable in 7 months, the MTN Kabode Supa phone is a great choice for any price sensitive smartphone buyer out there.