Police in Alebtong District are investigating a murder of a woman called Grace Akullo aged 30 years old whose body was found decomposing on Tuesday, July 19, at Apado village.

The deceased has been a resident of Apado village, Amonomito Parish, Apala Sub-County in Alebtong District.

It is alleged that trouble began when the deceased stole her brother’s maize two weeks ago. She was arraigned before her relatives over the offence. The relatives were also allegedly unhappy that Akullo had given birth to several children from different fathers despite warnings.

Her biological brother identified as Innocent Odung then decided to cane her a number of strokes even when the deceased was carrying a seven months pregnancy.

It was on Tuesday that the community noticed that Akullo was not at her home. Searches led to discovery of her decomposing body at around 5pm.

This was revealed in a statement by Patrick Jimmy Okema, the police spokesperson for North Kyoga region.

“This forced Innocent Odung who is the prime suspect to ran away and effort to have him arrested is on going,” Okema said.

A report was made to Apala Police Station and immediately a team of detectives were dispatched to the crime scene. It was documented and a postmortem was conducted from the scene then the body was handed over to the relatives for a decent burial while investigation is on going.

The police spokesperson however appealed to members of the public to desist from acts of clan corporal punishments which he said is against the law of Uganda.

“We further request anybody who has any information that can support investigation to quietly share it to the nearest police for action,” Okema appealed.