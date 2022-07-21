The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has rallied youth to embrace the government program of skilling both girls and boys also known as the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the youth.

The program was started by President Yoweri Museveni in 2017 to help youths especially the school drops to attain income generating skills.

So far over 20, 000 youths from within and around Kampala capital city have benefited and the President has since ordered that the program be extended to other districts across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking to students at Mutundwe Centre, Amb. Walusimbi noted that vocational training is the major solution to deal with unemployment and underemployment especially among the youths in the country.

“I appreciate President Museveni for his wise decision to invest in skills development among the youth in the country; this is the trend world-over and a sure way to fight unemployment,”Walusimbi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that his office will embark on promotion of their hand-made products to the outside markets as well as create space for them to present their products at different conventions and events that bring together diasporas in the different countries.

“Before, I worked as the President of the African Federation an organization that brings together Africans in US and we used to hold the African market place where skills developers from different African and Caribbean countries come together for a tradeshow. We would also organize the Black Expo and I was the head of the African pavilion but Ugandans were no where and our stall would end up being used by Kenyans to display their products,” Walusimbi said.

He appealed to youth to always be patient, strong and courageous,

“Don’t give up on the skills that you have acquired today and put them to use, you will be able to earn a living and support your family as well.”

During the event, Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Amina Lukanga appealed to all leaders and politicians to support the Presidential Initiative on Skilling of Youth.

“The government initiatives are here to support all Ugandans in the country despite of the different political affiliations; let’s all embrace them and encourage the people we lead to take part so that we all overcome the fight against poverty,” Lukanga said.

The Minister for Kampala, Hajjati Minsa Kabanda appreciated the role played by the program to impart skills into youths who she said can now start businesses that can help them earn a living.

State House official, Dr. Faith Katana Mirembe noted that its so amazing that within a space of just five months, the students have been able to learn and perfect the new skills acquired.

“This program is to be rolled across the country and several centres are to be set up and that way, there will be no need for people to travel from different districts to Kampala to attain the skills,” Dr. Katana said.