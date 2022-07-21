A day after news broke that he had signed a deal with the president, Nobutt Mao, the DP head has said he is ready to serve in any post even if he is appointed as deputy RDC in Gulu.

Speaking to The Rogue, Mao said those pouring cold water on his deal are just jealous and would want to be in his shoes.

“You people naturally don’t wish others well. So when you reach a certain milestone, some people are happy and others are not. That is life. Not everyone wishes you well.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he has long been an admirer of the president and had made several attempts to catch his eye but the president was “always looking the other way.”

One of the things he tried to do to attract attention, he said, was to go on twitter and attack those who abuse the president, especially those who claim to be opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finally the president has seen me. That is what I wanted all along. Now let me wait,” he said in a phone interview.

Mao was tightlipped on the contents of the agreement but said he was ready to serve in any position, including being a deputy RDC.

‘What is wrong with Mao becoming a deputy RDC?” he queried. “I am a lawyer, I have been MP, I have been LCV chairman and now I lead a big political party. So being RDC would complement my CV,” he said.

“You know some of the people abusing me started out as pencil collectors but today they are party leaders.”

He said he will issue a detailed statement about the deal but requested people not to get over excited about his working with the president.

“We all work with the president either directly or indirectly even those who attack him. For instance an MP votes to pass the budget drafted by the executive which is led by the president. So that means you are working with the president even if you don’t know it,” he said pleading to be let go.

The Rogue is a satirical column that runs on The Nile Post.

Twitter: @ekiggundu

email:[email protected]