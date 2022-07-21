The leader of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), Joseph Kabuleta has accused the government of omitting information about citizenship by descent in the registration process for national identity cards.

Speaking to the media during a news conference in Kampala, Kabuleta said it is very unfortunate that National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) does not include on its biodata forms, information about one’s own heritage and ancestry.

“Uganda was demarcated in 1924. If I can prove that my great grandfather was in that boundary then I am entitled to Citizenship by Descent not by birth. We as Ugandans cannot be deprived of our right of Citizenship by Descent,” he said.

According to Kabuleta, Uganda is the only country in the CommonWealth which doesn’t consider citizenship by descent, wondering why here it’s not included.

He claimed that citizenship by-descent was deliberately omitted on the registration forms of the National ID and passport.

“Museveni’s vision is to disposes Ugandans and give the nation to foreigners and his family, the co-operate fear because they have a job to protect, the people at the bottom are helping the ones at the top…so he has divided us into segments,” said Kabuleta.

He said citizenship types also pave way for leadership positions because they can’t necessarily allow foreigners to take up big leadership positions.

“Why deny someone born of Ugandan parents his/her citizenship? Just because they’re born outside Uganda? Why would people in the diaspora be denied citizenship? Aren’t they supposed to be citizens by descent?” he queried.