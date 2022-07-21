Genetic researchers from Makerere University’s College of Health Sciences (MAKCHS) have called for regulations to govern people who conduct genetic and blood genetic research.

According to Joseph Ochieng, a lead researcher at the MAKCHS, the regulations will help end conflicts such as people denying children.

“All our participants encourage research on genetics and genomics to be done, but then it needs to be done ethically, that means there is need for adequate informed consent to participants before tasting and when then they are going to receive results,” Ochieng said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to see that when this research is being carried out, the researchers are responsible so that families and communities are not destroyed..” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

While unveiling a report on their latest research on “genetics and genomics research in Uganda; towards context specific guidelines,” the researchers said that they found out that this topic was acceptable to almost all the respondents of their study and many were willing to participate if ethical conditions are met.

“Although the research regulators and researchers were a bit skeptical, research participants, patients and grassroot communities were very agreeable to such research,” Ochieng told Nile Post.

Genetics and genomics research is the study of heredity and the variation of inherited characteristics (Genetic), and the study of an organism’s whole DNA set and its interaction with the environment (Genomics).

The area has attracted a significant amount of research over the last 20 years, and experts point out that such research has potential to reveal an individual’s, family or community’s genetic information that may be sensitive with resultant social and psychological harms.

In order to address the challenges, researchers from MAKCHS studied the ethical, legal and social issues associated with genetics and genomics research to understand what constitutes appropriate practice.

They hope that the data will be used to inform guideline development for ethical conduct and regulation of such research.

Laws and regulations that govern research in Uganda are already available with the regulator being the National Council of Science and Technology (UNCST), but there are currently no country specific guidelines to guide research in genetics and genomics in Uganda.

Researchers from MAKCHS said that ethical conduct of genetics and genomics research requires national ethics guidelines, adequate informed consent, good genetic counselling by qualified genetic counsellors, observation of privacy and confidentiality, meaningful community engagement and the feedback of results and its implication.