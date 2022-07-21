Agago and Kotido districts police are investigating at least four murders suspected to be committed by Karamajong warriors.

In the first incident, police said that unknown armed thugs suspected to be Karimojong worriors shot dead the speaker of Kapeta sub-county, a one Daniel Akom and his wife Jennifer Akidi, both residents of Lotanyat camp village.

It is alleged that on Monday, July 18, at around 8pm, the couple were in their shop when they were attacked and shot dead by the gunmen before disappearing in the dark.

“They also attempted to attack other family members but they ran to different directions for safety,” police said.

The two bodies were conveyed to Kotido hospital for post mortem as eight cartridges were recovered from the scene.

Another two suspected attacks were reported at Adilang police station on Tuesday, July 19 in which two men identified as Charles Otto Delle aged 45 years and Joseph Akol were also shot dead by suspected Karamajong warriors.

The Aswa River police regional spokesman David Mudongo pointed out that one of the deceased identified as Charles Otto landed in an ambush by the armed warriors since he was a security informant and was also part of the patrol team with the UPDF in the area of Lacekoto.

They reportedly shot him four times and disappeared in the bush.

He revealed that police conducted a postmortem on his body at the scene of crime before it was handed over to the family for burial but surprisingly no cartridges were recovered at the scene.

Security said that Lachekoto area has now been marked as a dark spot after two murder cases were registered consecutively within two days.

“We would wish to inform the members of the public to maintain personal security as the Joint security teams intensify efforts to ensure sanity is restored,” said Mudong.