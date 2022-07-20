There has been a public uproar especially on social media over the decision by Law Development Centre (LDC) to restrict public appearance at the forthcoming graduation ceremony, to only categorised list of students.

LDC is set to hold its 49th graduation on July 29, 2022 and according to the institution, the graduation will be physical for selected students and virtual for the rest.

According to a recent notice by LDC’s academic registrar, Everest Turyahikayo, physical attendances for academic year 2020/21 graduands will be restricted to candidates who passed with first-class post graduate diploma in legal practice, top 10 performing students in diploma in law, recipients of different awards, guild presidents and cabinet members, guild speakers and firm leaders.

Accordingly, the rest of students not mentioned above are to attend the ceremony virtually.

“No candidate shall be allowed entry into the graduation grounds other than the category listed above.” reads in part a statement by LDC.

With less than ten days to the graduation day, many have expressed concerns over LDC’s decision, which they say is discriminatory and unfair.

Speaking to the Nile Post, Agather Atuhaire, who also works as a journalist at Civil

Space TV, questioned LDC’s decision to deny students a chance to physically attend the graduation ceremony, despite having endured pains of attending online classes as well as physical lessons.

“We would like LDC to give us reasons why we can’t be physically at our graduation ceremony. Physical celebrations are important to people to celebrate with their colleagues and parents, after all the hard work but especially after the traumatic experiences at LDC,” Atuhaire said.

She stressed that it makes no sense, for students not to physically attend the graduation ceremony when the rest of activities in the country are going on normally.

“Graduations in other institutions which are graduating more students than LDC, the Uganda Martyrs celebrations had close to a million people, Kabaka’s run which had 80,000 people etc.. LDC itself plans a physical sports gala two days after the graduation. So, what’s the rationale for a virtual graduation?” Atuhaire wondered.

Others have taken to social media to voice out their opinion on the matter.

Patrick Kato tweeted; “I think this is disguised discrimination, I don’t know why schools of law abuse the law with utter impunity. Other students paid tuition, sat and passed exams, qualified to graduate, why then are they denied access to physical presence?! This is a bad culture.”

“Why are you stealing the joy of students who hve worked so hard for over 5 years, what is your justification, y do you guys enjoy cheap popularity???” Echo Mugisha asked.

“What if LDC was petitioned to rescind this decision,the country isn’t under lock down ,the policy is hugely discriminatory and infringes on the rights of other students .The ministry of education should have a say on this.” Tanansi Nsubuga wrote.