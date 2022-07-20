Police in Bulambuli district is investigating a fatal accident which claimed lives of five people.

This accident happened on Tuesday, July 19, at Buyaga trading centre in Bulambuli district.

The accident involved a motor vehicle registration number UAR 753K (FOTON Mixer) and UFL 438E, a Baja boxer that had five who all died on spot.

The deceased victims have been identified as Rogers Namawungo aged 30 years, Mutonyi Zita (47); Rose Wasemwa (34); and two others yet to be identified, male juvenile and male adult.

The bodies of the deceased were all conveyed to Muyembe health centre mortuary for postmortem examination.

The incident was confirmed by police spokesperson of traffic and road safety directorate, Farida Nampiima.

“The cause of the accident is not yet established,” Nampiima said.

The hunt for the driver of the vehicle is on and efforts to have him arrested are underway.

She however reminded all road users to be vigilant while using the roads and further called upon all road users to change their attitude while using the road and be considerate of other road users.