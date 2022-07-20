Police of Kihihi in Kanungu district have in custody three health workers attached to Kihihi health centre IV over an oxygen concentrator that went missing under unclear circumstances.

The suspects held on file vide SD 11/17/07/2022 are identified as Gildo Akampurira, Justine Saturday and Elijah Owamani

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unclear why the machine was stolen and not reported,” police said

Reports indicate that the oxygen concentrator went missing on July 7, but since then it was not reported until ten days later on July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a level of negligence that has been portrayed at Kihihi health centre IV because there is no way this machine would have gone missing for those days and no one reported its missing,” said Gad Rugaju, the deputy RDC of Kanungu district upon the arrest of the trio on Tuesday.

Rugaju said that this machine is estimated to cost about shillings 4.5 million and security is pressing the suspects to reveal its whereabouts.

“If it is not recovered, the people concerned will have to buy this machine because we can not tolerate this kind of impunity and arrogance and negligence at health facilities that government equipment keep missing,” Rugaju added.