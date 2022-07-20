Organisers have announced the return of the annual NSSF KAVC International Volleyball tournament.

The tournament was last held in 2019 and the onset of the Covid pandemic that saw the banning of sports activities could not allow the annual tournament to happen.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Victor Karamagi, the Public Relations Manager at NSSF said whereas the pandemic ensured the tournament didn’t happen, it has returned.

“We believe that sports is a very important platform through which the youth can be empowered to channel their energy productively towards activities that can help them better prepare for their future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is thus a very exciting occasion as we get to rejuvenate the spirits of the many participants and lovers of the sport who have spent almost two years with little to no sports tournaments,” Karamagi said.

He revealed that the fund has injected shs70 million as sponsorship to the volleyball tournament this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) president, Hamza Lubwama welcomed the return of the tournament, noting that over 30 teams from East and Central Africa are expected to participate.

“To date, 10 teams from Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda have confirmed their attendance and participation and we are still expecting more.

This is a testament to the growth that the tournament has experienced over the last 24 years, and a sign of better times ahead,” Lubwama

said.

During the 2019 edition, Nkumba overcame Ndejje to win the ladies’ title, while Kenya’s Homegrown beat Burundi’s Gacosmos to take home the men’s title, both clubs walking away with $2,500 in prize money.

Lubwama applauded NSSF for its commitment to the tournament, noting that the sponsorship will be used to support the ongoing preparations for the tournament such as hiring competition venues, purchasing technical equipment, and publicity.

“The NSSF KAVC tournament exposes Ugandan volleyball players to the international volleyball scene by giving them a platform to showcase their talents, facing off with players and teams from across the region.

Our continued support is a demonstration of the commitment of Fund to the development of sports in Uganda, among various youth initiatives supported by NSSF,” Karamagi added.

Several Ugandan players have used the tournament as a launchpad for international sports careers, such as Daudi Okello in Turkey and Cuthbert Malinga playing for Marek Union-Ivkoni in Bulgaria, Sharon Amito with UTB-Rwanda and Ronald Kitusi and Emma Kato who play for Kirehe Club in Rwanda.

“We are very proud of the Ugandan athletes and sportspeople that have been recognised for their immense talent through this tournament and then gone on to raise our flag high on the international stage. For us, this is yet another way through which we show more and more Ugandans that a professional career in sports is possible while encouraging all those in the sports fraternity to adopt a savings culture to secure their future.” Karamagi said.