Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control says it is on a high alert following Ghana’s confirmation of two cases of the deadly Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

In a statement, the NCDC says Nigeria has the resources for “prompt identification and management in the event of a single imported case”.

It said Nigerian medics have been placed on standby and surveillance had been heightened.

So far no case of the virus has been reported in Nigeria – Africa’s most populous country – but the overall risk of importation was “moderate”, the agency said.

Ghana confirmed the cases of the deadly virus earlier this week. Both patients died and dozens of their contacts have been quarantined, but some have already been discharged, according to Ghanaian health authorities.

Source: BBC