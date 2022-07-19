The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula has requested the security agencies in Soroti City not to interrupt processions organized by the opposition during Soroti East by-election.

While addressing the media on Monday in Soroti City, Mukula opposition have always blamed security for their poor political performance, adding that each side should be free to carry on with their campaigns without any interference.

“We have urged the security not to interrupt the movement of any procession. We don’t want to see any tear gas vans since we want this election to be free and fair, justifiable and equitable,” he said.

Mukula called upon the people of Soroti East to vote for a candidate that will work with the ruling government to provide effective service delivery to the people in the region.

Mukula said that the party had offered the best candidate for the people of Soroti City East who would ably represent them and that the party had readied its mobilisation arsenal to secure a win for the people.

“There appears to be no effectiveness and cooperation between the people in terms of service delivery. Soroti City needs a leader who will lobby for services for his people, because of a good working relationship with the government,” Mukula explained.

The Soroti East by-election followed the court’s decision to nullify the election of FDC’s Moses Attan.

With the by-election set for 28th of this month, the NRM will today present its candidate, Herbert Ariko, to the Electoral Commission for nomination.