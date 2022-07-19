The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has hailed Joshua Cheptegei for his glorious performance at the World Athletic Championships where he retained the 10,000m title on Sunday night.

In a race held in Oregon, USA, Cheptegei Uganda’s Cheptegei successfully defended his title 10,000m title with a time of 27:27:43 to beat Kenya’s Stanley Waithaka Mburu who posted a time of 27:27:90.

In a congratulatory message, Ochola hailed Assistant Superintendent of Police, Cheptegei for not only flying the police flag high but also the national flag.

“As you raced towards the finishing line, you were filled with skill, determination and hard work, amidst a very competitive team of athletes. You are now an embodiment of excellence and I am incredibly proud of you, for earning the Uganda Police and the country, a gold medal,” Ochola said.

“From the Uganda Police Force records, you are now in the history books as the most decorated athlete, which is not only an historic accomplishment, but an inspiration to Ugandans of all walks of life. You represent the best of Uganda and the Police. I look forward to welcoming you home and celebrate with you.”

The police chief also congratulated Cheptegei’s teammates for giving courage to the 10,000m to finish the race on a high.

” I also thank his colleague athletes, Jacob Kiplimo and Stephen Kiisa, for the tactical approach and cooperation that led to the successive victory.”

Cheptegei was last year promoted by the police leadership to the next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police together with his teammate, Peruth Chemutai (Inspector of Police) and team coach Benjamin Njia(Assistant Superintendent of Police) for the team’s exploits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games.

Also promoted by police were Immaculate Chemutai who is now an Assistant Inspector of Police, Chelangat Mercyline to Inspector of Police and Shida Renny to Assistant Inspector of Police .