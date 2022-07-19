The Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department(CID) has kicked off investigation into an alleged case of aggravated defilement and procurement of abortion against a 17-year-old female S.3 student, in one of the schools in Kisoro district.

This act was allegedly committed by Ramathan Ndikuyezi, a prominent real estate and fuel dealer in Kisoro district.

According to Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, the facts gathered during the Covid-19 lockdown indicate that the victim approached the suspect for a job at his petrol station.

The suspect instead promised her a job in his estate business. It is alleged that during one of the inspections of his estate business, they started an affair until April 2022, when the victim realised she was pregnant and tried to abort secretly, with the help of a medical person in Kisoro.

Due to much fear of her parents, Enanga said the victim had to leave for Kampala where she got a job as a maid.

She however, developed complications and was rushed to Quatum Medical Facility, where it was established that the fetus was still stuck in her womb. The victim was transferred to Nsambya Hospital for better treatment.

“The matter has since gained attention in Kisoro. Although the victim claims she is 19, her parents claim she is 17 years. We are treating the matter as a priority and will ensure the rights of the victim are protected. What she has endured is painful and our team of counsellors are handling her with sensitivity and respect,” said Enanga

He lauded the parents of this girl for the courage they took to report the matter to police given the fact that the suspect is a prominent businessman who wields power and influence in Kisoro.