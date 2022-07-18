Police has revealed that the student killed at Makerere University during guild campaigns last week was stabbed with a bottle.

Betungura Bewatte (27) was a law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU) who had gone to campaign for a friend at Makerere University on Thursday, July 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the press, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said, “Facts gathered indicate that the victim was fatally wounded by a blow from a broken glass bottle which caused the sharp force injury on the right side of the neck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Bewatte was attacked at Nsibirwa hall junction. The victim tried to rush to the washroom to clean himself but bled profusely forcing colleagues to rush him to the university hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Now our joint task team comprising of teams from CID, Crime Intelligence, Kampala Metropolitan Police, CMI and ISO continue to investigate this incident part of which is to examine the possible linkages to the aggressive behaviour from external groups ferried into the campaigns,” said Enanga.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, security has discovered that there are violent student brigades existing in the university.

So far three suspects that include Kassanda constituency MP Frank Kabuye, Allan Sekide and Muzafaru Kabuulwa are in custody. They face possible charges of inciting violence and expected to appear in courts of law.

He said that further efforts are in place to track down the perpetrators of violence and so far security has compiled a list of 15 individuals who may have participated in the violent incident.

“We are interesting ourselves with the student brigades within the university. One of them is called North-cot Revolutionary Army (NRA), Rat Guard Brigade (RGB) and Oxegelle Guard Brigade (OGB),” he said.

He revealed that investigations have also indicated that the victim had come to rally support for the FDC guild candidate Justus Tukamushaba. Tukamushaba allegedly belongs to the North-cot Revolutionary Guard which was guarding him. The NUP candidate was guarded by the Rat Guard Brigade and NRM candidate had the Oxeggelle guards.