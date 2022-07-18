Police have revealed that the deceased Kamwokya LC chairman James Kakooza, known for hunting down criminals was trailed as he made his morning run before killers pounced on him at Centenary Park in Kampala.

Kakooza, 54 the chairman for Kamwokya Church Zone, central division in Kampala was killed by two unknown assailants who were travelling on a boda boda on Saturday morning and hit him with a blunt object on the head from behind as he did his morning jog.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said indeed, the deceased was instrumental in fighting criminals in his area working with other local leaders, adding that the killers trailed him.

“It so happens that the late Kakooza has been having this routine where he leaves his home as early as 5am to go for the routine jogging exercise. It was a pattern that had been mastered by the enemies,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said whereas at this rate police doesn’t know the motive of the killers, it is clear they took advantage of the daily routine by the deceased LC one chairman to follow and later corner him at the Centenary Park, in a place where he seemed to be alone without any other members of the public since it was early in the morning.

The police mouthpiece noted that on the fateful day, the deceased first updated the area Whats App group and security thinks this could have given a lead to his enemies and killers, prompting them to trail him.

“When the victim woke up in the morning, he posted on one of the community social media platforms on how he was going out for road run. This alerted even the criminals even they are on that platform. What we have gathered is that he was trailed for a very good distance. The footages we have recovered show us the perpetrators trailing him.”

“We so far have one suspect in custody and others are in hiding but we have an identity. We are working on leads that we have to have all suspects arrested.”

The police spokesperson however warned members of the public against using social media to inform the public of their whereabouts or posting photos about their children, noting that such information could be used by their enemies.