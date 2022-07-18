Residents of Katanga slum has petitioned the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala over Makerere University’s frequent threats for eviction.

Through their lawyers of Mwesigwa Rukutana & Company Advocates, 50000 residents claim that Makerere University has violated the orders issued by court on the controversial land.

In an affidavits sworn by pastor Daniel Walugembe, Twaha Jengo and David Wabwire the Katanga residents say that through its acting security officer Ivan Tenywa, Makerere with the knowledge of an earlier court order but with malice and impunity demolished their perimeter wall with the intention of evicting them.

“On July, 7, 2022, while at night, the fourth respondent(Makerere University) ‘s security officer while commanding a group of goons demolished the applicant’s perimeter wall, wire mesh fences, garage and other structures on the said land yet the said court order is still in force and has never been set aside,” the residents say.

These say that Makerere has continued to with impunity to hatch plans to evict them from the contentious land.

“The demolition altered the status quo in favour of the respondents and if the status quo is not restored, the applicant shall be put at disadvantage of proving possession and occupation of suit land in the application of proving possession and occupation of the suit land in the application and suits pending before this honourable court.”

The Katanga residents say it is only fair, just and equitable that the application for restoring the status quo is granted.

“A temporary mandatory injunction doth issue restoring the status quo ante on land comprising Freehold Register Vol, 59 Folio 21 Kyadondo land at Katanga valley, as was preserved by a temporary injunction issued by this honourable court on March, 7, 2022,” the application says.

The applicants ask court to make serious actions against the respondents because their intention is to evict them and be in the possession of the contested land without waiting for the determination of the main appeal in the Court of Appeal.

Background

In 2015, the High Court ruled that the Katanga Valley land was occupied by four family members, and their licensees are now bonafide occupants whose rights are well protected under the law.

In his judgment, Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo then advised that the only way Makerere University can remove the tenants on their land is through negotiations and be compensated.

However, Makerere University appealed High Court judgment

Kampala lord mayor Ssalongo Erias Lukwago and Internal Affairs Minister (Rtd) Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire recently issued different statements warning Makerere university, security agencies and other government organs against eviction of the Katanga residents until the determination of the appeal.