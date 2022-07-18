The Assistant Inspector General of Police AIGP Edward Ochom who has been the director of operations in the Uganda police force has handed over office to his deputy SCP John Nuwagira, the Nile post has learnt.

Ochom’s handover came after he was unable to secure a new contract from President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces.

He has Monday morning handed over to SCP John Nuwagira in a silent function held at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala.

A few months ago, several police directors including, Asan Kasingye, the Chief Political Commissar, Abbas Byakagaba, the director of Counter Terrorism, Erasmus Twaruhukwa, the director Legal and Human Rights, Andrew Sorowen, the director for Welfare, John Ndungutse, the police attaché to Uganda’s Embassy in Nairobi, Joseph Mugisa, the director for Fire Prevention and Rescue Services, Edward Ochom, the director for Operations and Haruna Isabirye, the police attaché to Uganda’s embassy in New York among others applied to have their contracts renewed.

The renewal was pending approval until the president finally responded by extending contracts of some of the directors and dropping others Ochom inclusive.

AIGP Ochom was appointed director of operations in 2020 by the inspector general of police Okoth Martin Ochola but has served police for 35 years in different capacities.

He now joins other directors who retired after their contracts expired, including AIGP Asan Kasingye, Grace Turyagumanawe, and Dr. Steven Kasiima among others.

Meanwhile, those pending retirements are AIGP Andrew Sorowen in charge of welfare and Joseph Mugisa, the director of fire and rescue services.