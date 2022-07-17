Betungura Bewatte, a second-year law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU) who was stabbed to death when NUP and FDC supporters clashed during Makerere University guild elections campaigns was laid to rest on Saturday evening.

The body of Bewatte was laid to rest at his ancestral burial site in Bigere cell, Biguli town Council, Kibale County East Constituency in Kamwenge district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betungura was stabbed on July 14 in a scuffle that ensued when supporters of the National Unity Platform guild presidential candidate blocked the procession of Justus Tukamushaba, Forum for Democratic guild presidential candidate at Makerere Rugby Grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to eyewitnesses, the violence was also instigated by various on-campus student brigades such as NRA, OGB, RGB among others.

The university council immediately suspended the 88th guild elections which were supposed to be held today, Friday July 15, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doreen Nyanjura, the Deputy Lord Mayor who represented FDC during the burial said they demand justice for Bewatte, calling upon the authorities to expeditiously investigate the matter and the culprits are brought to book.

“We bid farewell to a young man whose life was brutally cut short by the continued violence that characterises our political environment. Only God knows how to heal the unique pain associated with the loss of a loved one. Bewatte Betungura, you won’t die in vain,” she said.

She thanked the party for standing with the family of Betungura both financially and morally.

At the burial, several leaders condemned the gruesome murder of Betungura. They called for political hygiene in the political ecosystem of the country where tolerance is key to divergent political opinions.