The Justice Forum(JEEMA) has advised the leadership of the National Unity Platform(NUP) to always control their supporters to avoid violence that can lead to loss of lives.

On Thursday last week, Betungura Bewatte, a second-year law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU) was stabbed in a scuffle that ensued when supporters of NUP Guild presidential candidate blocked the procession of Justus Tukamushaba, FDC Guild presidential candidate at Makerere Rugby Grounds.

In a statement, Shifah Ndagire, deputy Spokesperson, JEEMA extended their heartfelt sympathy to the family of the late Betungura and the entire UCU fraternity.

She said the “goons” who fuelled violence during the campaign first attacked JEEMA guild candidate’s camp with sticks, machetes and knives but police patrol units came to their rescue but not before several of them had sustained grave injuries.

Among those injured according to Ndagire include Mariam Nakamya, Moses Lubwama and Gerald Isiko.

“They made a second attempt on the JEEMA procession again at the junction of College of Business and Management Studies (COBAMS) where two vehicles were damaged; including a Prado Land Cruiser and a Toyota Wish belonging to JEEMA officials,” she said.

Ndagire said they received reliable information that these goons were collected from areas of Katanga, Bwaise, Kamwokya, Katwe, Naguru and Kisenyi, allegedly by NUP.

As a party, she said they condemn in strongest terms the emerging habits of hooliganism regardless of their political leaning and affiliation.

“We want to request higher institutions of learning to limit the participation in students’ politics to students in the institutions alone to avoid occurrences of such nature. Lastly, we request NUP leadership to control their supporters in such instances,” said Ndagire