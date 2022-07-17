At least four people have been confirmed dead after a car ploughed into children who were returning from church .

The accident according to Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima happened at Kabango in Ssembabule town council, Ssembabule district on Saturday evening when a Toyota Wish registration number UBG 517L coming from Gomba road heading to Ssembabule town ploughed into eight children.

“The eight children were returning from attending a church service ahead of their confirmation,”Nampiima said.

According to the Daily Monitor, the children were returning from St Gonza Gonzaga Catholic Parish in Semabbule Town from attending catechism classes when the vehicle ploughed into them.

The accident saw four children die and four others were rushed to the nearby health facilities for treatment.

Police identified the deceased as Namata Winnie, Nalubega Joan , Babirye slivia, Nabadda Macklin, all aged 13 years while the injured include Nanyonga Molly and Nabayego Nowelin all aged 12 year and , Ndagire Christine aged 14 years whereas another victim was not yet identified

“The driver is on the run but efforts are underway to have him arrested. We would like to urge motorists to be mindful of other road users and avoid reckless driving,” Nampiima said.

Ugandan roads have continued to be deadly with at least 10 people killed on average on Ugandan roads every day.

Authorities have put this to recklessness of the drivers and other road users as well as overspeeding.