Government has signed two grant agreements with Netherlands worth Shs 5 billion to undertake feasibility studies on strengthening the capacity of 14 regional referral hospitals.

The agreements were signed by the minister for Finance Matia Kasaija and the Netherlands ambassador to Uganda Karin Boven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of the Shs 5 billion will however be used to improve management of sludge and faecal matter in the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasaija urged his ministry and other government agencies to ensure timely and speedy implementation in order to enable the country realize the benefits of this program

“My ministry with the ministry of Health will work collectively to ensure everything is performed amicably and as soon as possible”, Kasaija said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boven said her country is committed to supporting Uganda in various sectors in order to improve the livelihood of the population.

“We as the kingdom of Netherlands are committed to help Uganda not only in the health sector but also in other various sectors incase we see any loopholes” Boven said.

Government assured its partners that the funds will be accounted for fully.