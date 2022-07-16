Moments after being announced as the sixth signing for Vipers Sports Club this season, pacy winger Abdu Lumala has set the bar so high by seeking to deliver his new team to the CAF Champions League group stages.

Lumala who has been a free agent for two years since leaving Egypt’s Pyramid FC was on Friday unveiled at Kitende to put an end to the rumour which had linked him to many other clubs including Lugogo based KCCA FC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking shortly after being unveiled, the player made his intensions at the club clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My target is to help my team reach the CAF Champions League group stages, the league and all the competitions we are involved in,” Lumala told the Vipers website.

The 25 year old player will hit the road running when the season opens as the Venoms seek to defend the league title they won last season but also try to break the CAF Champions League jinx that has seen the group stages elude them for all the times they have participated in the most prestigious club tournament on the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vipers has previously recruited Isa Mubiru, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Alfred Macumu Mudekereza, Olivier Omadjondo Osomba and Ashraf Mandela into their ranks ahead of the new season.