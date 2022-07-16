Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which James Kakooza, an LC one chairman was killed by unknown assailants while doing a morning jog.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Kakooza, 54 , the LC one chairman for Kamwokya Church zone, central division in Kampala was murdered on Saturday morning as he did his usual morning run while approaching Yusuf Lule along Centenary Park.

“It is alleged that two unidentified men moving on a motorcycle hit him with a blunt object on the head and later fled the scene. Police was informed about this act of murder and responded immediately,”Owoyesigyire said.

“With the help of CCTV cameras both private and public, we shall be able to trace the culprits and bring them to book. One person has been arrested to help police in the ongoing investigation.”

Owoyesigyire said the deceased’s body o has been conveyed to city mortuary in Mulago for postmortem as investigation into the murder continue.

This website has separately learnt that the deceased LC one chairman has been instrumental in fighting criminal gangs in his area but it is not known whether his murder was related to the same.

Many, including residents and police officers have attested to this, saying the deceased was key in helping his area get rid of criminals.

Since the area where he was killed has CCTV cameras in place, it is hoped they will help security in getting to the bottom of this crime.