The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has handed over an additional six security double cabin pick-up trucks to the judiciary.

According to Nabbanja, the fleet is a fulfilment of the presidential directive to enhance security for judicial officers.

Early this week, she handed over four vehicles to the Judiciary, which brings the total number of cars so far given to the judiciary to boost its security detail to 10.

The vehicles were handed over to the Judiciary Permanent Secretary also Secretary to the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana at the judiciary headquarters in Kampala.

“I thank the Ministry of Finance for providing money in time otherwise we would not have reached here,” Nabbanja said.

In response, Bgirimana thanked the president for always supporting the judiciary.

“I thank the president for his directive to ensure that these vehicles are secured,” he said.

He equally thanked the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola who he said has worked hard to ensure the vehicles are delivered on time.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga was also present at the function.

“…From the side of Uganda Police, we have made good on the directive of the president. The protective cover for the judicial officers is priority on the side of the Uganda Police and we are going ensure that we continue working together to ensure that all our judicial officers are protected,”Enanga said.

He added that the VIP manpower is ready, just waiting to be deployed.