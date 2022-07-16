The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) has confirmed that the annual Elgon Cup games between Uganda and Kenya have been cancelled for a third year running.

The home and away matches were scheduled to take place on July 23 and July 30, 2022 in Uganda and Kenya respectively.

However, in a statement issued on July 15, 2022, Uganda’s rugby governing body said that these matches will not take place due to Kenya’s withdrawal.

According to the union, the decision followed Kenya’s request to not take part in this year’s cup, citing economic hardships and forthcoming general elections in their country.

“Kenya Rugby Union has informed us that with prevailing economic conditions and the looming general elections in the country, they are unfortunately unable to play the cup this year,” reads a statement signed by URU’s honorary secretary, Peter Odong.

“As a partner we duly understand and wish them the best in the remainder of their competitions,” the statement further reads.

Meanwhile, URU noted that it will now shift focus to the rest of the international Uganda teams still participating.

Founded in 2004, the Elgon Cup is named after Mount Elgon, a mountain on the border of Kenya and Uganda.

The trophy is given to the winner of a rugby match contested between the Kenya and Uganda men’s and women’s national teams on an annual basis.

The Elgon Cup is played over two legs on a home and away basis and the winner on aggregate walks away with the prestigious trophy.