The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has asked telecom companies to offer Ugandans, unlimited data and voice call bundles that do not expire.

While chairing the House on Wednesday, Tayebwa tasked Uganda Communication Commission (UCC), the national regulatory body of the communications sector to engage the companies to ensure that they offer friendly voice and data bundles.

“This issue of expiry of data and voice bundles needs to be addressed. How do you tell me that bundles have expired? Technology has no expiry date,” Tayebwa charged.

He gave an example of other countries, where one is only required to activate their data or voice bundle.

“It’s like money on your account where the bank tells you that your account has become dormant, it is then reactivated and you can access your money,” Tayebwa said.

He also urged UCC to direct telecom service providers to remove interconnection fees which he said have created unhealthy monopolistic tendencies, making it costly for subscribers to make calls across other networks.

The discussion followed a report of the Committee on ICT and National Guidance on the petition of Kawempe Division South constituents on unsatisfactory and unfair services delivery by telecommunication and television service providers in the country.

According to the report presented by the committee chairperson, Moses Magogo, Ugandans continue to pay heavily in their bid to access telecommunication services.

Magogo noted that this is characterised by dropped calls, exorbitant rates on data bundles, unrealistic consumption patterns and expiry of internet bundles among others.

He recommended that the regulatory body enhances sensitisation of the public on the various data and voice bundles for use and encourage telecom service providers to provide friendlier bundle subscriptions.

“UCC should also enhance engagements with the telecommunication operators to develop and provide a broad range of bundles that will encourage customers to access internet and call subscriptions,” Magogo said.