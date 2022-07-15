The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among on Friday morning held discussions with the CAF president, Dr Patrice Motsepe on the future of sports in Uganda.

This was during a meeting between Among and CAF delegation led by Motsepe at the Speaker’s office.

In her remarks, Among briefed the CAF delegation about Uganda’s bid to co-host the 2027 AFCON with Tanzania.

Among emphasized that as a country, there is need to start looking at football as a way of supporting the livelihood young people and the business community.

“As a country with abundant talent, we need to build networks that create opportunities for our young people. As Parliament, we shall place sports at the centre of our priorities in the coming years,” Among said.

In his remarks, Motsepe welcomed and encouraged Uganda’s bid to co-host AFCON 2027 with Tanzania, saying this would be important for East Africa since this would be the region’s first time to host the tournament.

“As the president of CAF I must say that I would personally not just welcome but encourage a joint hosting between these two countries because it will make a huge contribution to football development in Uganda and Tanzania.” Motsepe said.

The CAF president revealed that so far, about 9 countries have expressed interest in hosting AFCON 2027.

However, he said, it would be important if the East Africa region got the opportunity to host the tournament in 2027.

Motsepe who arrived on Thursday, is in the country for a two-day official visit. He is expected to meet President Museveni, Friday afternoon.