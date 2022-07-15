Police in Entebbe are investigating the death of Christian Kahumo(23), a Congolese and a university student who was found dead in his hostel room.

The deceased was a second year student of software engineering at Sapali Institute of Technology and Management and resident of Bugiri-Bukasa village, Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District.

“It is alleged that on Thursday, 14th, July, after not attending his lectures for two days, his course mate went to look for him only to find him dead at his rented room at Bugiri- Bukasa village,” said Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson.

The body was picked by police and conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for post mortem.

Owoyesigire said that statements have been taken from relevant individuals and the incident is currently under investigations as a sudden death since no physical marks were detected on his body.

The law enforcement body has promised more details regarding this death after the pathologists release their report.