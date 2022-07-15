President Museveni has praised the UPDF for always following his advice and implementing his directives.

Museveni made the remarks was during a pass out of soldiers at the Armoured warfare Training School-Karama.

Speaking to the graduates, Museveni said: “You are doing well, you are young people and you should avoid vices like alcohol in order to be successful and serve UPDF to their full potential. We are getting a culture of a real revolutionised army.”

He also promised to tarmac the main road around and within the training base.

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, thanked the president for always making time for UPDF regardless of his busy schedule and asked him to continue supporting the refurbishment and infrastructure improvements of the training base.

The commandant Armoured Warfare Training School Col Pande Jackson Kajuba said of the two groups that were graduating, 101 participants graduated from the Armour Platoon Commanders Course and 456 participants graduated from the Armour Crew Course.