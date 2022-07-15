Makerere University Council has resolved to suspend all physical guild elections at the university’s campus following incidents of violence.

The council said that all future elections at the university’s campus will be held virtually, among other stringent measures.

Announcing resolutions from the emergency meeting that was held on Friday July 15, 2022, council chairperson Lorna Magara said in a statement that they are committed to enforce discipline and guaranteeing security of all university stakeholders.

“Any future elections shall be virtual..” the statement read in part.

The council also resolved to condemn the violence that characterised the campaigns and said that any individuals that will be established to have engaged in the violence and other cases of indiscipline be handled immediately following the established university disciplinary procedures.

Eyewitnesses said that the violence was instigated by various on-campus student brigades such as NRA, OGB, RGB among others. The council resolved that all these brigades and any other unauthorised groups be suspended from the Makerere with immediate effect.

At least one student who has since been identified as Bentugura Bewatte from the Uganda Christian University (UCU) was pronounced dead at around 8:30pm on Thursday after being stabbed in the neck during the violence that rocked the Makerere University campus.

The University Council immediately suspended the 88th guild elections which were supposed to be held today, Friday July 15, 2022.

The council also announced that the students guild government including the common room had been suspended.