Makerere University has suspended tomorrow’s guild elections and its Students Guild government following a stabbing incident that left a student dead during Thursday’s campaigns.

In a statement dated July 14, 2022, Lorna Magara, who is the chairperson of Makerere University’s council said that they are appalled by the violent events that have characterised the electoral campaigns for the 88th Students Guild leadership that resulted in the loss of the life of one of the supporters.

She said that management and the council have repeatedly engaged student leaders at the guild and SCR levels to address the violent behaviour but the engagements did not yield any results.

“The ongoing elections for the 88th Makerere University Students Guild leadership are suspended indefinitely; the Makerere University Students Guild is suspended with immediate effect,” the statement reads in part.

According to the chairperson of the Makerere University council, the suspension includes the Guild CareTaker Government and the Student’s Common Room.

The university added that it will also investigate all cases of violence in the election campaigns and report to the council for appropriate action.

The university is also set to meet on Friday, July 15, 2022, to consider further actions in order to address the indiscipline and violence that rocked the guild presidential campaigns.

Nile Post understands that at least one student was stabbed following a scuffle between National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) supporters on Thursday.

An eyewitness who talked to Nile Post on the basis of anonymity said that the student died on the way to the hospital.