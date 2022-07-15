Police have arrested three people including Kassanda South Member of Parliament Frank Kabuye to aid in investigations after a student was on Thursday evening killed during guild campaigns at Makerere University.

Batungura Bewotti 27, a student of law at Uganda Christian University Kampala Campus and resident of Kikoni Zone B, Makerere 3 Parish Kawempe Division in Kampala was stabbed to death under mysterious circumstances as camps from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change and National Unity Platform allegedly clashed during the heated guild campaigns at Makerere.

“It is alleged that during the campaigns a scuffle ensued between two political party supporters that resulted in the stabbing of the deceased by students who were allegedly led by Kabuye Frank among others,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

“It is also alleged that the fight was between the NUP and FDC Political factions. The NUP team led by Kabuye Frank turned violent after a disagreement, leading to the stabbing.”

He noted that on reaching the scene, police found blood stains believed to be for the deceased inside Nsibirwa Hall where he had hidden following the scuffle that later led to his death.

“We have arrested three people whom we believe were part of the chaos. These are Kabuye Frank who is detained at CPS Kampala, Ssekidde Allan currently detained at Wandegeya police station and Kabuurwa Muzafaru who is detained at old Kampala police station.”

Owoyesigyire said efforts are underway to have other suspects traced whereas the deceased’s body has been conveyed to the city mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem report.

“We have cordoned off the area, statements are still being recorded and CCTV footages will be retrieved to aid in the ongoing investigations. More details will be availed as soon as they are available.”

The development comes on the backdrop of the suspension of the campaigns and the students guild government after the deadly campaigns a day to the elections.

A statement by Lorna Magara, the chairperson of the Makerere University Council indicated that they are appalled by the violent events that characterised the campaigns and consequently led to death of a student.

““The ongoing elections for the 88th Makerere University Students Guild leadership are suspended indefinitely; the Makerere University Students Guild is suspended with immediate effect, “Magara said.