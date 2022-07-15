Hima Cement on Thursday July 14, 2022 launched TectorCeram – a ready-to-use range of dry mortar products.

The products included two tile adhesives; C1 and C2, Two Tile Grouts; Grey and White and Tector Admix, a waterproofing additive for application in concrete and mortar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hima Cement’s country CEO Jean-Michel Pons, the new complementary range of products offers value for the customers; ensuring improved internal and external building finishing design, unveiling the beauty in every construction project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the TectorCeram product launch event at Mestil Hotel, Kampala, Pons emphasized Hima’s commitment to position itself as the provider of sustainable and innovative products and solutions for all and specific construction needs.

“Our goal is to lead in innovation of construction solutions, identifying and catering to the specific needs of our various customers. It is based on this ambition that we continue to invest in research and development at our innovations lab in Namanve and drawing form the expertise of our Holcim Group, challenging ourselves to create products with new features that bring real value,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

He said C1 and C2 are different grades of tile adhesives carefully formulated to form lasting bonds between tiles of floors and walls; and varied surfaces of small and medium-sized domestic structures as well as in large scale commercial structures.

The Tector ADMIX Waterproof product provides damp proofing for plasters, screeds and concrete.

The TectorCeram GROUT product formulation protects tiles and surfaces from moisture.

Hima Cement’s Head of Marketing and Innovations, Philemon Mubiru said: “Our TectorCeram products are tried and tested to produce a quality result, providing enhanced bonding attributes, great workability and are ready-to-use by adding the recommended amount of water.”

The products, according to Mubiru, are available in hardware stores and outlets in the Central, Western and Eastern regions of the country.