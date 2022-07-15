The NRM director for mobilization and cadre development, Rosemary Sseninde has asked the ruling party supporters in Pallisa to unite ahead of the by-election for the Member of Parliament for Gogonyo County Constituency.

Addressing party leaders who had gathered at Gogonyo Sub-county headquarters in a bid to formulate a task force to canvas votes for the NRM candidate in the by-election, Sseninde said the only way to win the forthcoming polls is by ditching their divisions and unite.

“NRM is a mass political organization that is not immune to internal bickering and my camping in Pallisa is coordinating our people to work together to deliver the desired victory. We must know that we are in this together,” Sseninde said.

She asked the task force to carry the message of unity to the party supporters and the masses to deliver victory for the ruling party, adding that she is ready to ensure the party leadership offers all the necessary support to ensure a smooth mobilization work for the NRM candidate.

“The party is ready to support the task force in mobilizing our people to rally behind our flag bearer from the village to the district level since you’re the party ambassadors in this election.”

Speaking during the same meeting, the Pallisa District NRM Chairperson, Oule George Omoding rallied the people to maintain peace during the campaigns but above all be united.

The campaign task force is made up of leaders and party mobilizers from village to district level and these have been staked with ensuring the NRM candidate, Derrick Orone wins the August, 11 by-election.

The district party leadership will on July, 21 will hold a Constituency conference to reconcile with all NRM supporters but to also anonymously agree to support the party flag bearer.

Background

Last month, the Court of Appeal ordered fresh elections in Gogonyo County after ruling that that Derrick Orone who had won the January, 14 polls had campaigned on the voting day.

This followed a petition by his rival Bantalib Taligola who had lost in the general election.

The by-election to fill the position is set for August 11.