The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Dr. Patrice Motsepe has revealed that the confederation plans to provide $1million (Shs3.7 billion) to each member association.

Motsepe made the revelation on Thursday, while addressing the media at Serena Hotel Kampala.

Motsepe landed in the country on Thursday ahead of his two-day official visit.

Speaking to the media, Motsepe lauded the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) for the efforts made towards development of football.

He also stressed that CAF has plans of extending more financial support to member associations including FUFA.

“We are looking at empowering every member association through different aspects such as capacity building and funding. CAF is looking at giving every member association at least 1M USD to help in developing and prompting the game.” He stated,” he said.

Motsepe who is set to meet President Museveni on Friday, promised to discuss the importance of football, sports in general and how this sector can help transform society, during the meeting.

He also appreciated the cordial relationship between Uganda and South Africa which he said are historical.

“I am happy to be in Uganda. Where I come from (South Africa) we have always known Uganda as a good place. We know about Makerere University and the close relationship between Uganda and South Africa in the fight against apartheid.” Motsepe said.

In his remarks, FUFA president, Moses Magogo expressed gratitude over Motsepe’s visit and noted that this will bear fruits both in the short and long term.

“Our vision as FUFA is to become the number one footballing nation in Africa on and off the pitch. And to achieve that, we have set ourselves targets. The key targets include; creating a professional industry, taking football to every homestead, and attaining excellence at the highest level.” Magogo said.

Meanwhile, Motsepe, this morning, visited the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among at her office.

He is scheduled to meet President Museveni this afternoon.