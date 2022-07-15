ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has lashed out at visiting American actor Terrence Howard for what he described as “colluding with dictator” at a time when some local actors, writers, poets and creatives are in exile for siding with oppressed masses.

President Museveni met and held talks with the Oscar Award winning movie actor this week in a bid to boost Uganda’s tourism and investment.

The movie actor is in the country following an initiative by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi aimed at enticing celebrities to come to Uganda and take up investment.

During the meeting, Museveni assured the actor of support to set up several of the projects that he highlighted, including a hydrogen plant.

Kyagulanyi sarcastically said that it appears the actor “cares so much about poor Ugandans” to the extent that he is going to implement his new technology here and not in the USA whose government has billions of dollars guaranteed for inventors like him.

“I have watched a sickening video of Terrence Howard, a black American multiple award winning actor, as he pitched to Ugandan dictator Yoweri Museveni a new form of ‘flight technology’ that he purportedly invented which he claims is going to replace drones, helicopters, aeroplanes,” said Kyagulanyi in a statement.

Kyagulanyi said what Howard may not know is that Ugandans have seen President Museveni hosting so many other “shrewd peddlers” of false hope before.

“We saw Kanye West, the one who said slavery was a choice, promising to build a Jurassic Park here. We saw musician Akon who came peddling smart cities to be built in Uganda, when he had not built any in his homeland Senegal. We saw ‘Prof’ Safaraz Niazi who came in early 2020 peddling a Covid-19 “vaccine” for use in Uganda at a time when even the richest and most medically advanced countries on earth were still scratching their heads to find one,” he said.

Kyagulanyi claimed that Terrence’s ‘scientific inventions’ are evidently part of yet another grand scheme that Museveni has designed to take a huge bite out of Uganda’s resources while using the celebrities’ star power to legitimise the authoritarian regime.

“Terrence Howard is simply a hired gun participating in a game of con artistry and he knows it. If he was doing it in the USA where strict and credible accountability is required for expending public resources, Mr. Howard would probably be a candidate for criminal prosecution and he knows it!” he said.