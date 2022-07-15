Dancehall star and legend Bebecool aka Big Size has been AWOL and off the stage for quiet some time.

However, the fans of Big Size will be happy to know that he is set to perform at the grand finale of the Budo Old Boys League grand finale that is set to take place this Sunday at Legends Grounds in Lugogo.

The Guinness sponsored event will be the culmination of eight months of funfair that has seen Budo alumni and party enthusiasts turn the league into fortnightly Sunday plot.

The day will kick off with teams going head-to-head in a battle for points by the top four teams on the table in two playoff semi-finals for a place in the final. The next four teams (position 5-8) will also take part in a George William Ssemivule play offs for a place in the subsequent final.

Budo League President Christopher Segawa Nantagya spoke to the intention of the league and what it has managed to the achieve.

“The Budo League (TBL) is a social networking event organised by the former students of Kings College Budo.

So far the league has conducted five seasons with the current season, Season Five having commenced on December 12, 2021.

It has been a thrilling eight months of non-stop funfair and believe me when I say we have achieved what we wanted for the league, a space to be able to network, get and create opportunities but also have fun whilst at it,” said Nantagya.

“The grand finale will have a cocktail of activities ranging from football, board games, entertainment from top city deejays and guest artistes commencing at 10 am, come out and let us close this season within style” he added.