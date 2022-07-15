Government has been warned that moving to ban the export of labour , especially to Middle East will not help solve the problem of suffering Ugandans in those countries.

The Gender Minister, Betty Amongi on Wednesday said cabinet had directed her to make a case for not putting a ban on externalization of Uganda’s labour to Middle East on the backdrop of cases of suffering by Ugandans.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, a number of former migrant workers said whereas many of their colleagues have fallen victim to inhumane while in the Middle East, many of them have enjoyed their stay.

“I went to Saudi Arabia and worked for four years in that country as a maid. It is from the money I got there that I was able to raise capital to start my successful business now in Kampala. Those who go are looking for jobs which they cannot ably find here,” said Prossy Zawedde, a trainer at the Institute of Advanced Leadership in Nsambya.

She admitted that whereas there are cases of mistreatment of Ugandans in the Middle East, these are few, compared to the success stories.

“Out of all the Ugandans in Middle East, less than 10% are mistreated. This in most cases is because of their behaviour. Even here, not everyone is behaved well. Why should we allow a few bad apples spoil the entire basket?”

Betty Namugosa from Buwenge in Jinja district said there are so many success stories worth noting from Ugandan migrant workers in the Middle East that she said it makes no sense for government to propose banning labour export.

“Having earlier separated with my husband, I had to look after our four children including paying school fees. When I got an opportunity to go to Saudi Arabia, I welcomed it with warm hands. The little I have now is because of working in Middle East,”Nmugosa said.

She noted that with capital from working in Middle East, she has been able to educate her children but above all start a catering business back home .

“With this little achievement, I want to return to Saudi Arabia to be able to get more but if government fulfills its plans to ban labour export, dreams of better lives for many Ugandan girls will be shattered.”

The former migrant workers insisted that instead of thinking about banning labour export to Middle East, government ought to work out a plan to ensure a proper regulatory framework that will ensure rights of Ugandan labour abroad are respected.

This, they said should be done by signing labor export agreements with all countries in Middle East but also ensuring monitoring of the Ugandans in these countries.

“Government should negotiate fair employment contracts and terms for Ugandans in Middle East to help deal with mistreatment. Those who have been mistreated ought to be supported by government but above all, there is need to put in place a monitoring mechanism for the welfare of Ugandans,” said Fatuma Nakate.

Recently, labour export companies under their umbrella body, the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA) accused government of neglecting its role of monitoring the welfare of Ugandans abroad, leading to their suffering.

“There is no integrated framework for the monitoring of the welfare of migrant workers. We have seen some countries like Philippines have put in place a monitoring mechanism for their migrant workers and is funded and taken care of by government but the same is not the case for Uganda. However, the Ugandan government has shifted this burden to individual companies yet this is not possible,” said Baker Akantambira, the UAERA president recently.

“You are well aware that a director of a company in Uganda cannot do much outside Uganda. The most he can do is making a telephone call to find out the wellbeing of the person they externalized. The legal framework in that country is a problem. A girl is in a house suffering, what can you do as a director of a company here in Uganda to save her? The monitoring framework should be national and government should do this.”