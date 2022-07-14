Coffee exports for the financial year 2021/22 totalled 6.26 million bags worth $ 862.28 million compared to 6.08 million bags worth $ 559.16 million the previous financial year 2020/21.

This represents an increase of 3% and 54% in both quantity and value respectively, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority(UCDA) June Coffee report reveals.

The report showed that Uganda’s coffee exports for the month of June amounted to 530,365 that is 60-kilo bags of coffee valued at US$ 83.79 million.

This comprised 444,197 bags of Robusta valued at $60.98 million and 86,168 bags of Arabica valued at $ 22.82. This was a decrease of 14% in quantity but an increase of 43% in value compared to the same month last year.

According to the report, Robusta exports accounted for 84% of total exports, higher than 77% in May 2022.

“By comparing the quantity of coffee exported by type in the same month of last coffee year (June 2021), Robusta decreased by 21.44% in quantity but increased by 21.37% in value. The decrease in Robusta exports was mainly attributed to lower yields this year that were characterised by drought in most regions,” the report indicated.

According to the report, this led to a shorter main harvest season in central and eastern regions and reduced harvests from Greater Masaka and Southwestern regions whose peak is expected in July 2022.

The report shows that Arabica exports increased by 62.77% and 174.46% in quantity and value respectively due to an on-year cycle characteristic of Arabica coffee production.

At 40%, Italy bought the highest bulk of our coffee followed by Germany (11.34%).

Coffee exports to Africa amounted to 109,506 bags, a market share of 21% compared to 70,782 bags (16%) the previous month, the report indicated.

Coffee exports for July are projected to reach 600,000 bags.