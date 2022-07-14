As part of its activities to celebrate 100 years of excellence, Makerere University has announced that this year’s annual Nelson Mandela Public Lecture will be held on July 18.

In a statement, the university said the lecture will be held under the theme: The legacy of Nelson Mandela, & the Role of Higher Education in the African Union Agenda 2063.”

The lecture, which starts at 2pm will be held at the Yusuf Lule Central Teaching Facility at the University Main Campus.

Since its humble beginning in 1922, Makerere University has been able to transform communities and societies through its wealth of human capital, numerous research outcomes and technological innovations that have served Africa and the world in general.

The Nelson Mandela Public Lecture is organized annually under the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, in collaboration with the South African High Commission.

“Nelson Mandela recognised education as a powerful tool which when carefully used, can change the world! As we celebrate 100 years of Makerere’s existence, revisiting Nelson Mandela’s life and his advocacy on education practices that works for all, becomes more real and unavoidable,” the university said in a statement.

The keynote speaker will be Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, a renowned international consultant on economic transformation.

Prof. Nuwagaba will have a 45-minute moment to unpack the life and contributions of the late Nelson Mandela while using his life journey and policies to identify the Role of Higher Education in the African Union Agenda 2063.

The guest of honour will be Lulu Xingwana, the South African High Commissioner to Uganda.