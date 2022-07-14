Government has revealed that it is set to award study loans to students pursuing Tourism and Hospitality Management Programmes.

The courses will now be recognised and supported under the Student’s Loan Scheme.

This was revealed by Michael Wanyama, the executive director of Higher Education Students Financing Board (HESFB), statutory body mandated to manage loans and scholarships awarded to Ugandan students seeking to pursue higher education.

In his statement, Wanyama said that the decision was approved on March 31, 2022 at the 30th meeting of the HESFB board.

He said that the tourism and hospitality sector has been identified by the successive National Development Plans including the current NDP3 and Vision 2040, as one of the fundamental pillars of Uganda’s economy and key growth drivers with the greatest multiplier effect.

“In the pre-pandemic season, the sector growth had hit as much as 7.3 percent of GDP and 6.3 percent of total employment,” Wanyama said.

The Nile Post understands that since its inception, the HESFB has been supporting mainly Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes, except for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) who can undertake any programme of their choice under affirmative action.

These, according to the HESFB official website include 3,606 Health and Medical Professionals, over 3,600 in Engineering and Technology, 2,252 in Science Education, over 1000 in Agriculture and over 2000 in other natural sciences.

With the introduction of tourism and hospitality management courses, Wanyama said they hope that this support will aid Uganda to achieve the target contribution of tourism to total employment from 667,600 to 1,100,000 people as anticipated by the NDP III.

The tourism and hospitality courses will be among the programmes in the oncoming call of loan applications to the Academic Year 2022/23 according to Wanyama.

Wanyama added that the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute, Jinja has also been approved to participate in the Scheme.

The students loan scheme enables less advantaged students to cover the students’ tuition fees, functional fees, research fees and funds to cover aids and appliances for persons with disabilities.

The money is directly sent to the Tertiary institutions.