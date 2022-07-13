Police in Nsangi have arrested a woman called Evas Kyokwijuka who faces charges of arson and three counts of attempted murder of her husband, co-wife and child over the past weekend.

This incident happened at Maya Bujjasi cell, Kyengera town council in Wakiso district.

The incident unfolded at the home of a man identified as Francis Kasule who is married to two women. The women have been identified as Evas Kyokwijuka and Milly Nanono. The couple were all staying together in a four bedroom house that they rented.

“The wives have been staying in different bedrooms but on the night of Saturday, 9, July, Kasule picked a quarrel with his second wife Evas Kyokwijuka after which he went and joined his first wife,” the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a statement.

“It was around 4am that they noticed that the house was on fire and when they tried to break out, they noticed that Kyokwijuka had locked them in from outside so they can burn together with one child,” Enanga said.

However, the trio managed to escape and break out of the house and saved the family.

Police said that Kyokwijuka was immediately arrested and is going to be charged with arson and three counts of attempted murder when she intentionally tried to burn down the house with three people inside.

This incident comes at a time when the police continue to register high number of domestic violence cases in the country.